Apple asks developers to disclose or remove screen-recording codes

According to what media revealed, several major companies like Expedia, Hollister and Air Canada were found in violation of privacy and security measures by secretly recording displays and reviewing how users interacted with their respective apps

San Francisco: In the wake of several popular iOS apps that were found recording users' screen interaction without their knowledge, Apple has now asked app developers to properly disclose or totally remove the analytics code that leads to screen recording -- otherwise the apps would be wiped off from the App Store.

"Our App Store Review Guidelines require that apps request explicit user consent and provide a clear visual indication when recording, logging, or otherwise making a record of user activity and we have notified the developers that are in violation of these strict privacy terms and guidelines, and will take immediate action if necessary," TechCrunch quoted an Apple spokesperson as saying over an email late on Thursday.

The iOS apps, that were found recording user screens, did not mention using session-replay technology in their privacy policy, subjecting sensitive data like passport numbers and credit card numbers to the risk of being leaked, the report said.

Last week, Apple banned the "Research" app from Facebook that was found to be paying teenagers to collect their data.

"Facebook misused its Apple-issued enterprise developer certificate to build and provide apps for consumers outside Apple's App Store. Apple temporarily revoked Facebook's enterprise developer certificate, knocking all of the company's internal iOS apps offline for close to a day," the report noted.

