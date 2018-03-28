Apple introduces new, cheaper 9.7-inch iPad with Pencil support

Technology giant Apple on Tuesday introduced a new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support, at its education event in Chicago



Technology giant Apple on Tuesday introduced a new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support, at its education event in Chicago.

Apple had previously lowered the price of its 9.7-inch iPad last year, with a base model starting at USD 329, The Verge reported.

But today it went a step ahead for students.

The company is offering the new iPad to schools priced at USD 299 and to consumers for USD 329.

Further, the optional Apple Pencil will be priced at USD 89 for schools and the regular USD 99 price for consumers.

The tablet will include Touch ID, an HD FaceTime camera, 10 hours of battery life, an eight-megapixel rear camera, LTE option, and Apple¿s A10 Fusion chip.

This new iPad will be a key addition to Apple¿s lineup as it aims to fight back against Google¿s Chromebooks.

According to The Verge, the new iPad has an updated software suite, which includes new versions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote that support the Apple Pencil.

The updated iPad will be available in Apple stores in silver, space gray, and a new gold finish.

