Apple iPhone Launch: Biggest and most expensive model to be revealed today!

As Apple gears up for a new product launch, most of the buzz is around a rumored iPhone that is supposed to boast a 6.5-inch OLED screen, up from 5.8 inches on the existing iPhone X

Apple is touted to unveil it's most expensive and largest iPhone model today, as part of a lineup of three new iPhone models aimed at widening the product's appeal amid a sales growth that is currently moving slowly. As Apple gears up for a new product launch, most of the buzz is around a rumored iPhone that is supposed to boast a 6.5-inch OLED screen, up from 5.8 inches on the existing iPhone X.

OLED is a step up from the traditional LCD technology in offering a display without a backlight, in order to emphasise on the true colour of black instea of being just dark. If the speculation are correct, the 'biggest' iPhone would represent Apple's attempt to feed their consumers' appetite for bigger mobile screens as customers rely highly on that for recording or watching videos and taking photos.

The iPhone X, a dramatically redesigned model released last fall, got rid of the home button and introduced facial-recognition technology to unlock the device. It was the first mass-market smartphone to demand a USD 1,000 starting price. Although the iPhone X didn't fulfill analysts' major sales expectations, it fared well enough for Apple to up the ante with the bigger model, whose price is expected to unveil Wednesday. Apple also is expected to release an iPhone with minor updates to last year's USD 1,000 model and another version made of cheaper materials, including a 6.1-inch LCD screen. Even so, the cheaper iPhone is still expected to sell for USD 650 to USD 750.

The cheaper phone also is expected to lose the home button. Price cuts for older models, with the home button, are also likely. Names for the new devices aren't known. The company may also announce a new smartwatch. Apple didn't comment ahead of Wednesday's event, which is being held at its Cupertino, California, headquarters. By making more expensive iPhones, Apple has been able to boost its profits despite waning demand as people upgrade phones less frequently.

iPhones fetched an average price of USD 724 during the April-June period, a nearly 20 percent increase from a year earlier. Worldwide smartphone sales grew just 2 percent during that period, according to the research firm Gartner Inc. During the second quarter, which is typically slow for Apple, China's Huawei Technologies surpassed Apple as the second-largest seller of smartphones, based on Gartner's calculations. Samsung remained in the lead.

