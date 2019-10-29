MENU

Apple just launched new AirPods and people cannot stop making memes

Updated: Oct 29, 2019, 16:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

People have reacted on the earphones, especially on its price, design and features, with hilarious memes with some comparing its ear-friendly shape to that of popular cartoon characters and a hair dryer.

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
Apple launched its latest edition of AirPods on Tuesday called AirPods Pro and Twitterati is going on a frenzy for various reasons. The tech giant’s wireless earphones known for its compact design that comes with a case has gone through some changes in terms of features such as noise cancellation and transparency mode that enables the user to hear the noise in the ambience. These water and sweat-resistant earphones come with a wireless charging case and have more than 4.5 hours of battery life when charged for one time. The price of the earphones is Rs 24,900 and the amount has shocked the technophiles.

People have reacted on the earphones, especially on its price, design and features, with hilarious memes with some comparing its ear-friendly shape to that of popular cartoon characters and a hair dryer. While some questioned Apple's 'logic' on the pricing of the gadget, one user regreted buying an Air Pod just a week before the latest model's launch. Another user predicted how the next model of the wireless earphones would look like. 

