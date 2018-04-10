Apple launches special RED Edition for iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Apple's vice president of Product Marketing, Greg Joswiak, said that this special edition RED iPhone features a stunning red and black color combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV, AIDS



Apple iPhone 8. Pic courtesy/YouTube

Apple announced on Sunday the release of a Special RED Edition for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, with a portion of all proceeds set to directly go to The Global Fund, which is fighting against HIV/AIDS and other deadly diseases.

Since partnering with RED in 2006, Apple has donated more than $160 million to the Global Fund, which is an international financing organization that provides testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programmes with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies, serving as the organization¿s largest corporate donor.

"This special edition RED iPhone features a stunning red and black color combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of Product Marketing.

"iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus improves on everything we love about iPhone, including Retina HD displays that are more beautiful than ever, the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone with the A11 Bionic and more advanced cameras for unbelievable photos and videos. We are proud to support RED with this bold new iPhone and hope customers think it is as special as we do," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever