Apple not scrapping iTunes, say report

San Francisco: Apple has firmly denied that it is scrapping or altering iTunes in the near future. The Cupertino-based company reacted to media reports that Apple has been planning to put a stop to iTunes because of the popularity of its Apple Music streaming service and rivalry with platforms like Spotify. "It's not true," an Apple spokesperson told The Sun on Thursday.

The iPhone maker reportedly sent a letter, titled 'The End of iTunes LPs,' to its music industry partners, stating that iTunes would phase out by March 31, 2019.

In the letter, the company added that customers who have already purchased an iTunes LP will still be able to download the additional content through iTunes Match at £19.99 per year.

Apple introduced the iTunes LP format in 2009 as part of its bid to usher albums into the online age and rumours of it going out of existence have been circulating since 2016.

