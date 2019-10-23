Apple Plus completes 25 years in the business

In 1994, Rajesh Dedhia along with 3 brothers started a small trading company in the buzzing area of Khar Garments Market. With 100 per cent control solely and decades of experience, he has taken the brand to new heights of presence in more than 300 cities and villages in India. Apple Plus was a started with an aim to provide high-quality men's shirts at the lowest prices in the market. It was built with the foundation of 3 strong pillars: consistent fit, high-quality fabrics and continuous innovation. As a result, the brand experiences one of the highest levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.

It specialises in the classic white shirt which is the staple of every man's wardrobe. A white shirt is the definition of the most simplistic yet stylist fashion product. Apple Plus is 'the brand' if you want a white shirt. There have been instances when people have had to wait and pre-book these shirts during festive seasons. "I've been buying Apple Plus shirts for nearly 20 years now. I don't even try my shirts anymore before buying because I know my size and I trust them." said Rajdev Chobey one of the loyal Apple Plus customers from Borivali.

With 25 years being completed, the brand has been reimagined by the founder. They have launched new categories such as smart formals, casuals, trousers and jeans with an aim to become the one-stop shop for men in India. A new headquarters was inaugurated earlier this year with showroom space of 5000 sq ft at Kenorita Garment Hub, Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari East, Mumbai to showcase the latest season's designs to buyers and purchasers from around the country. To expand further the founders are planning to launch a franchise model to reach an even wider consumer base in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever