Apple ramps up Animoji collection on iPhone X

Tech giant Apple announced the addition of new animated emoticons or Animojis for its anniversary edition iPhone X, on the sidelines of the rollout of iOS 11.3.

The new version of iOS, which has been rolled out for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, consists of an improved ARKit for more advanced augmented reality, and the ability to turn off processor throttling for iPhones with aging batteries inside, in addition to the new Animoji collection, reports The Verge.

iOS 11.3 comes with four new Animoji for iPhone X owners: a lion, bear, dragon, and skull. On the AR front, the ARKit has been improved to allow apps to extend the mixed-world experience to vertical surfaces like walls and doors, in addition to the horizontal surfaces.

Apart from this, the iPhone maker has also introduced a Health Records section inside the Health app, giving patients quick access to their medical records from supported doctors and care centers directly on their device.

Moreover, the company is launching the beta version of Business Chat, which allows select businesses to communicate with customers directly in the Messages app instead of over social media, email, or by phone.

Apart from the above additions, Apple says a number of bugs faced by users have also been fixed in the latest version of the iOS.

