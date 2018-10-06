Apple releases 'Watch Nike+ Series 4'

science-technology

Priced between $399 and $499 in the US, the variants of "Watch Nike+" sport new features like a larger screen, thinner body, a ECG reader (currently US-only), fall detection and more

Apple has released its "Watch Nike+ Series 4" across the US, Australia, parts of Asia and in other countries, keeping its availability limited at retail stores, the media reported.

"The early pre-orders of the Watches are already being delivered to customers, with pick-ups available in stores in limited quantities," MacRumors reported late on Friday.

"Apple Watch Nike+" sports four styles with band-variants in 40mm and 44mm sizes with cellular and Wi-Fi+GPS only model options.

According to Apple, the device also sports a "Nike Sport Loop" band that is woven with special reflective thread designed to shimmer when light strikes it.

It is not clear when "Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4" would hit the Indian market.

