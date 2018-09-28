Apple rolls out minor 'WatchOS' update

science-technology

Apple has released a minor update for the WatchOS 5 that fixes the charging issue and activity-related problems that some users have been facing.

"WatchOS 5.0.1 is a minor update which addresses an issue that caused a 'small number of users' to see increased exercise minutes, fixing a bug that caused some users not to receive stand credit and also solves a charging problem of the Apple Watch," MacRumors reported late on Thursday.

This is WatchOS 5's first update that came just 10 days after Apple rolled out the updated operating system with features like activity competitions, "Walkie-Talkie" mode with real-time push-to-talk communication, support for Siri shortcuts and new watch faces, among others.

The update is available over-the-air (OTA) for all users.

