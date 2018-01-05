Apple says all Mac, iOS devices affected by chip bugs but safe now

Apple has already released mitigations in iOS 11.2, macOS 10.13.2, and tvOS 11.2 to help defend against "Meltdown"

Representational Picture

Breaking the silence over potential security flaws in chips, Apple has admitted that all Mac systems and iOS devices are affected but are safe at the moment. Security researchers have uncovered security issues in chips known as "Meltdown" and "Spectre". "These issues apply to all modern processors and affect nearly all computing devices and operating systems. All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time," Apple said in a blog post late on Thursday.

"Since exploiting many of these issues requires a malicious app to be loaded on your Mac or iOS device, we recommend downloading software only from trusted sources such as the App Store," the company added. Apple has already released mitigations in iOS 11.2, macOS 10.13.2, and tvOS 11.2 to help defend against "Meltdown".

"Apple Watch is not affected by 'Meltdown'. In the coming days we plan to release mitigations in Safari to help defend against 'Spectre'," the iPhone maker added. "Meltdown" and "Spectre" issues take advantage of a modern CPU performance feature called "speculative execution".

"Speculative execution" improves speed by operating on multiple instructions at once - possibly in a different order than when they entered the CPU. "Meltdown" and "Spectre" exploitation techniques abuse "speculative execution" to access privileged memory - including that of the kernel - from a less-privileged user process such as a malicious app running on a device, Apple said. "We continue to develop and test further mitigations for these issues and will release them in upcoming updates of iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS," the company said.

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Trending videos