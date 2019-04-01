April Fool's Day: The funniest pranks to play today

Updated: Apr 01, 2019

April Fools Day is here and you still haven't thought of what pranks to play on your friends and colleagues today? Don't worry, we got you covered

Representational image

April Fools Day is a day of laughter and cheer when it is socially acceptable to prank the people around you.

Upside-down glass trick

This trick will always work wonders. It is harmless and will leave you in splits. You just need to fill a glass with water, put a paper on top and put it upside down. You can leave a note which says "Have fun cleaning this up."

No Donuts but veggies

 
 
 
This will definitely put a smile on your face. You can be extremely sweet and get a pack of donuts for your friends and colleagues but they are in for a surprise when they open the box.

Air Freshener prank

 
 
 
Replace the smell of an air freshener with something which smells nasty.

Cling-film

All you need to do is get a cling film, and wrap around something, be it a toilet seat or just a laptop-it will get you rolling on the floor.

Packing lunch? Here's how

Pack lunch for your husband or children but not with real food. Pick up some burgers, chips, corn and some sauce too-but, not the real ones.

Note: None of the pranks should be played to offend any person.

