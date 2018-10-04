Apurva Purohit talks about 'Women in the Boardroom' at Perspective

national

Women need to stop doubting themselves and firmly believe they are deserving of being in a boardroom, said Apurva

President Jagran Group, Ms. Apurva Purohit chaired a thought-provoking discussion along with Ms. Sudha Ravi, Ajay Piramal Group, at an initiative called ‘Perspective’ by Sapphire Human Solutions. The agenda of the initiative was to spark a conversation about ‘Women Stepping into the Boardroom’ amongst eminent women leaders of the industry.



In a closed-door event, a handful of women COOs and CEOs from various industrial backgrounds shared their thoughts and experiences of being women business leaders. The talk revolved around women assuming senior leadership roles on the board of directors, how they must aspire to get there, the challenges they face while in the boardroom full of men and what they must do to set examples for other women to follow.



Talking about how women can get to the top management positions and the journey onwards, Ms. Apurva Purohit said, “Authority and power is not given to anyone, it has to be taken. Women need to stop doubting themselves and firmly believe they are deserving of being in a boardroom. It is only when women will show undeterred confidence in their competence and skills that the male counterparts, organizations and the following generations will also learn to see them as competent to be a leader. Conversations like these are therefore really vital to bring about the change we are all striving for.”



The event was attended by prominent women leaders like Ritu Pandya (Head HR, Raw Pressery), Arati Singh (COO, NDTV Good Times), Monaz Noble (CFO, Director, Novartis), Pinky Mehta (Group CFO, Aditya Birla Group) Shanjini Kumar (Head of Consumer Banking, Citibank), Dr. Apurva Joshi (Technology and Due Diligence, Risk Pro Mgmt Consulting), Apurva Rathod (Group Company Secretary, L&T Financial Services), Dr. Ranjana Pathak (Head Quality, Cipla), Monica Bhandari (Chief HRO, TBZ Ltd.), Kirti Raj (CHRO, Brink’s India Pvt Ltd), Roli Sanghi (HR, Ex-Truenorth), Padmini Mishra (Head HR, Cox & Kings), Ritu Anand (Deputy Head Global, TCS) and Poonam Yadav (Connecting Leaders HR, Aditya Birla Group.

