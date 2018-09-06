Apurva Purohit wins Business Today's most powerful women in Business Award

national

President Ms. Apurva Purohit has been declared as one of the 'Most Powerful Women in Business’ by Business Today magazine. The prestigious award was presented by Ms Arundhati Bhattacharya, Former Chairman, State Bank of India and Mr. Raj Chengappa, Group Editorial Director, India Today Group at a power-packed event held in Mumbai.

Ms. Apurva Purohit is credited with the successful listing of Music Broadcast Ltd. (Radio City) on the Indian bourses in 2017; the growth and turnaround of critical businesses under the Jagran umbrella. Radio City has won several awards over the years and has been ranked in ‘Great Place to Work’ Survey for 7 years. This year, Radio City became the #8 in the Top 10 list of Great Places to Work for in India amongst a list of 600 participating organizations across all industries in the country.

Ms. Apurva Purohit, President Jagran Group said, “It’s an honor to be a part of this list alongside some illustrious women who’re spearheading change and paving the path for future women leaders in their respective fields. The last year was a challenging year for the Indian economy and the media industry and this award has been a testimony to the fact that we have navigated all our businesses to profitable growth through these choppy waters, as well as been able to showcase their value proposition to the investor community especially in the case of Radio City.”

Apurva has over three decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry, she currently manages a diverse portfolio which includes print, radio, digital and outdoor.

She has been a leading voice in the Indian business landscape, advocating gender diversity, what ails it, and what organizations and leaders can do to make it possible. She is also the author of the national bestselling book “Lady, You’re not a Man” – the Adventures of a Woman at Work - a must-read for every woman on the quest for work-home balance and determined to succeed in her professional life. The book offers a pragmatic perspective on managing work-life balance through emotional intelligence and maturity in managing relationships both with oneself, and with others.

