Aquaman 2 to release in December 2022

Warner Bros has set a December 16, 2022 release date for "Aquaman 2". "Aquaman 2" is the first titled film to land on December 16, 2022. Disney has already scheduled an untitled live-action movie for the same slot, reported variety.com.

The studio took the first step toward "Aquaman 2" earlier this month by bringing back David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to write the script. "Aquaman 2" will be produced by "Aquaman" director James Wan and Peter Safran.

"Aquaman" garnered USD 330 million in North America and USD 805 million internationally, led by nearly USD 300 million in China. It is currently the 20th highest worldwide grosser of all time.

Johnson-McGoldrick teamed with Will Beall on the "Aquaman" script, from a story by Beall, Geoff Johns, and Wan. Johnson-McGoldrick began working on the screenplay three years ago after reading "Aquaman" comic books while on the set of Wan's "The Conjuring 2".

The superhero tentpole stars Jason Momoa as the title character, with Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles.

