Aquaman all praise for Amber Heard

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in Aquaman

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard are set to enthrall audiences with their on screen chemistry in Director James Wan's Aquaman.

The action-packed adventure, which spans the vast visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, will see Momoa in the title role and Heard as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman's ally throughout his journey.

Although the film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry, it showcases how Mera holds her own next to Aquaman.

Speaking about his co star, Momoa said, "Amber is amazing. There was a great connection [between us], we got on like a house-on-fire. It's pretty much her and me going on a quest. Our characters are badasses. With her water ability, Mera could kill Arthur. She's got this stunning power." Aquaman will release pan India on December 14.

