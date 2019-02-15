AR Murugadoss to write dialogues for Avengers: Endgame's dubbed Tamil version

Updated: Feb 15, 2019, 12:16 IST | Mohar Basu

Even as he is busy with the pre-production of his next with Rajinikanth, writer-director AR Murugadoss has another responsibility to shoulder. The filmmaker has been chosen to write the dialogues of the dubbed Tamil version of Avengers: Endgame, ahead of its release on April 26.

Given the fan following that the superhero franchise enjoys in the South, the makers felt that the movie would establish a stronger connect if it had a local flavour. Enter Murugadoss, who is known for his masala cinema that is accompanied by catchy dialogues.

The filmmaker admits that merging the sensibilities of the superhero franchise - that features Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, among others - with that of Tamil cinema is proving to be a challenge. "I have always admired the scale that Marvel brings to its movies. I have tried to bring an interesting local flavour to the movie without compromising on the original thought."

