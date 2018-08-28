AR Rahman and Tabrez Noorani come together for Love Sonia

bollywood

Itâs round two for director Tabrez Noorani and AR Rahman; the two have previously worked together for the film Slumdog Millionaire (2008). Rahman's work gained him even more global prominence with the extraordinary success of his score for the film.

A.R. Rahman, Bishop Briggs and Tabrez Noorani

After collaborating for Slumdog Millionaire, Filmmaker Tabrez Noorani and Grammy Award-winning composer AR Rahman come back together once again for Noorani's directorial debut Love Sonia. Rahman along with breakout artist Bishop Briggs will record a new song entitled I Am More for the film. The song is penned by Rianjali.

Rahman will create the song along with young American-British singer Bishop Briggs who is best known for her popular single River.

Rahman shared, "I've known Tabrez since Slumdog Millionaire, and then we went on to work on a couple of other projects. With this, he makes his directorial debut, and I'm happy for him because projects like these happen with a lot of good intention to propel positive changes in the society. It was a pleasure working with Tabrez, Academy nominated producer David and the talented artist Bishop Briggs for the song I Am More."

Tabrez said, "I Am More is truly magical, and is sung powerfully by Bishop Briggs. It's a wonderful combination of AR's Indian aesthetics, and the powerful voice of emerging international star, Bishop. Working with AR finally as a director was such an enriching experience, after hearing about various Directors talk about what it was like to work with him. He is truly a genius, understated, humble and so sensitive when it comes to representing the matter of the film. It was a truly unique experience to work with both AR, Bishop and Rianjali who wrote a truly beautiful song. I can't wait for people to hear it."

Co-Producer Amar Butala added "Love Sonia is an important film. The cast and the crew-each individual has made a spirited contribution to the film. Having Rahman and Bishop on board is a blessing and a validation of how much they loved the film. We look forward to releasing our film on September 14 in India."

Bishop said, "Love Sonia is more than a film; it's a movement, a conversation, and an opening into what's actually happening in the world today. I feel so honoured to be apart of what Tabrez has fearlessly brought to the light. AR is a complete icon and to have collaborated with someone who truly inspires me was an incredible experience I'll never forget. Tabrez and AR are legends and to have been able to work with them on something so special, that I know will make an imprint on the world, is something I am extremely grateful for."

Executive Producer Shalini Thackeray, "it's a great honour to have a maestro like AR Rahman come on board on Love Sonia. With him having worked with Tabrez before, I’m sure he will create something as powerful as the film Love Sonia with the essence of the movie in mind. This song will be a treat for everyone out there."

Love Sonia, a hard-hitting story of a 17-year-old girl who risks her life to rescue her sister from the sex trade, was shot in India, Hong Kong and Los Angeles. The film has a strong ensemble cast starring Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Saie Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Anupam Kher, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass with Freida Pinto and introducing Mrunal Thakur and Riya Sisodia.

