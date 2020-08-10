AR Rahman celebrates '45 Years Of Rajinism', shares special poster

Legendary music composer AR Rahman on Sunday dedicated a special poster to the Thalaiva as the South Superstar completes 45 years on the horizon of Indian cinema. "#45YearsOfRajinismCDP," wrote the music maestro on Twitter as he shared an intriguing poster that celebrated the achievement of the 45-year landmark.

The special poster shared by the 'Jai Ho' singer shows some of the epic characters essayed by Rajinikanth. The poster shows the 69-year-old actor in his character for the 2020 flick 'Darbar' striking a pose as he holds the collar of his shirt while he smilingly posed in the backdrop of a rising sun.

The poster also showcased the veteran actor in his picture in the noticeable roll of 'Robot' as 'Chitti' and his much loved bald look for 'Sivaji - The boss.' It also showcased the actor in his younger days and the roles essayed by him on screen.

The poster featured a herd of people climbing the mountain that leads to the actor's portrait and the poster, signifies the 45-year old journey of Thalaiva who portrayed many memorable roles over the screen in the period.

Rajinikanth whose real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad has starred in Tamil and Bollywood cinema. In addition to acting, he has also worked as a producer and screenwriter. The actor has achieved a multitude of awards in his career and at the 45th International Film Festival of India, 2014 the superstar was conferred with the 'Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year'.

At the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India,2019, Rajinikanth was honoured with the Icon of Global Jubilee award.

