AR Rahman donates Rs 1 crore to the Kerala flood-hit

bollywood

AR Rahman is also seen tweaking the lyrics of his chartbuster, Don't Worry Mustafa, to Don't Worry Kerala and singing it after every show

AR Rahman

Bollywood fraternity has gone an extra mile to help Kerala, the God's own country, which has been destroyed due to heavy rainfall. While the Keralites are still distressed, the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman expressed his solidarity with Kerala by singing for the affected people of the state at a recent concert.

Well, this was not enough, AR Rahman has also donated Rs 1 crore to the Kerala flood-hit. The music composer, who is on a tour of the US, made the announcement after his show in Washington on Sunday night. He shared the news on social media and wrote, "From my artistes and me touring the USA to our brothers and sisters of Kerala. May this small offering help in providing you some relief (sic)."

From my artistes and me touring the USA... To our brothers and sisters of Kerala!



May this small offering help in providing you some relief! pic.twitter.com/9tyxtns3gr — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 2, 2018

A lot of celebrities not only from Bollywood but also from Mollywood have donated huge amounts for the flood-affected people in Kerala.

Also Read: A R Rahman Teams Up With Bishop Briggs For Love Sonia

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates