AR Rahman gives glimpse of Shikara's music

Music Maestro AR Rahman gave a glimpse of the music and sounds of the upcoming film Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits, with a performance at the film's trailer launch here on Tuesday.

The film marks the return of Vidhu Vinod Chopra to direction in Bollywood after 13 years. His last Hindi directorial feature film was Eklavya: The Royal Guard in 2007. Shikara addresses the issue of ethnic cleansing and riots that took place in 1989 in Kashmir, and in recent times when Article 370 was abolished. The trailer was released on Tuesday.

The trailer features Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Sadia as Shanti Dhar, and shows the layers of blooming romance in the conflict-ridden state of Kashmir. To make the event special, Rahman enchanted the audience with a soulful live performance of the film's theme music.

It was an enthralling experience for the crowd. Rahman arrived in Mumbai at 3 am after celebrating his birthday on January 6. Presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, the movie will release on February 7.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-daymanagement/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove(without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever