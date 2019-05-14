A.R. Rahman has iftar dinner at Cannes Film Festival 2019
In one image, AR Rahman is seen sitting and holding a glass of apple juice and salad kept on the table. He captioned the image: "8:51 pm iftaar"
Cannes: Grammy and Oscar-winning musician A.R. Rahman broke his Ramadan fast and had his iftar dinner here. Rahman is here to promote his directorial "Le Musk" (India's first virtual reality film) presented by Intel at the Cannes Film Festival. He took to Instagram, where he posted several photographs of himself.
In one image, Rahman is seen sitting and holding a glass of apple juice and salad kept on the table. He captioned the image: "8:51 pm iftaar".
View this post on Instagram
Iftar breaks the daily fast of Ramadan for Muslims around the world. In another image, he shared a poster which read: "Scent of a song: A musical sensory experience by A.R. Rahman".
He captioned the image: "Experience "Scent of a song" from 'Le Musk' - A musical sensory experience presented by intel at the Cannes Film Festival from tomorrow."
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Revealed! Sonam Kapoor's special workout and diet plan for Cannes red carpet outing
- Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted: Mature enough to tackle such films
- Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh: Film warns you against going down that route
- Stop everything you are doing and watch Disha Patani's butterfly kick video
- Cannes 2019: Hina Khan shares her dream-come-true pictures
- Pooja Gor on Newborn Mother: Actors rarely come across such intense subjects
- Anupriya Goenka enjoying the best of both worlds
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Cannes 2019: Hina Khan stuns as she makes her debut at film festival