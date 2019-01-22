AR Rahman: I love drama

television

Making his TV debut with The Voice India, AR Rahman says he is keen to see over-the-top antics associated with reality shows

AR Rahman

It is not easy to earn a nod from AR Rahman - ask the makers of countless reality shows who have pursued him for decades. Now, the Mozart of Madras is finally making his television debut with The Voice India. In an interview, the composer tells us why he stayed away from reality series for long and how the show will be a learning experience for him.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

You've been avoiding reality shows for decades. What made you change your mind?

I was away from it all as I was busy with my music. I had to juggle between my commitments in Hollywood, Hindi and Tamil cinema and my own production house. Plus, I am working on my own film. So, I never had the time to take up a reality show. It is only now that I have a breather. [I agreed to it as] I liked the role I was visualised in. I don't have to be a butcher chucking contestants out, or selecting them; I am only a mentor at the end of the day.

Have you watched the previous seasons of the show?

I have seen the international version, and I love the way it is mounted. Considering what they are trying to do here, it is bound to be exciting.

What kind of contestants do you think will be apt for it?

I don't have a fixed parameter for singers. The whole idea of art is to go beyond established parameters. When I did ARRived [on YouTube], I found many people breaking parameters. A kid, at 17 or 18, was achieving what took us [veteran singers] 20 years to do. Having said that, classic singers are always respected. The likes of Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, Abhijeet, Kumar Sanu and Hariharan have their own aura and make a song their own.

What do you hope to learn from this experience?

I am always open to learning. [It may] not necessarily be a lesson in music. [I admire] how some contestants are fearless on stage and sing with confidence. It took me 12 years to do that. In contrast, they do it in a week. That is the kind of learning I take from them. Some don't even know how talented they are. Sometimes, we don't tell them how good they are because if we do, they may never improve; worse, some may believe they have peaked already.

Are you ready for the drama involved in daily shows?

I love drama. People are so restless that they need many factors to keep them riveted to a show. But I think the drama is just augmented; it doesn't come out of nothing. If we can watch actors act, why can't we watch real people? Then again, I don't do this often, so it's okay for me to deal with it. Had I been doing this regularly, I would be sick of it too.

What is next on the agenda?

Hopefully, 99 Songs [his musical] - it's not just music; it is a foundation created and conceptualised by me. We have an amazing director [Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy] who has done a fabulous job. That is my biggest challenge this year, and I am looking forward to the reactions I receive.

