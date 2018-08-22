AR Rahman: Kerala, you are in our prayers

bollywood

On his US tour, Oscar-winning music composer, AR Rahman dedicated a song for the affected people of Kerala, the video has gone viral.

Bollywood is leaving no stone unturned to help Kerala, the God's own country, which is currently facing the wrath of the rains. While the Keralites are still distressed with the pouring situation, the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman expressed his solidarity with Kerala by singing for the affected people of the state at a recent concert.

AR Rahman is currently touring the US. Over the weekend, the Oscar winner sang his chartbuster, "Mustafa Mustafa, Don't Worry Mustafa" from the Tamil film, 'Kadhal Desam' (1996) at a concert in Los Angeles, California, and sang "Kerala, Kerala, don't worry Kerala," during a show. A video recording of the show has gone viral on the net. Fans have been hailing Rahman for singing for the affected people.

Not only this, Rahman also tweeted, "Kerala, you are in our prayers. This too shall pass ..be strong !"[sic]

Kerala, you are in our prayers. This too shall pass ..be strong ! — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 17, 2018

The entire Bollywood fraternity has come together to help the city by raising funds for the people.



