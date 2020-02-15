AR Rahman on Bollywood remixes of his songs: Some of them are really disastrous and annoying

AR Rahman is known the world over for his soulful, melodious and touching music. His music and songs have made it to chartbusters for the past several years, and he's considered as a music maestro not just for his work, but for the way he has always been a champion for good music.

Now, in a candid chat with Hindustan Times, AR Rahman has spoken about Bollywood remixing some of his best songs, and how he's really only liked one remix and finds the others after that one "disastrous". The musician shared, "The one which I was happy with was The Humma Song (Ok Jaanu; 2017) as it helped the movie. However, after that, I didn't like any of them. Some of them are really disastrous and very annoying."

He further added, "In fact, I told the company who made the remix, 'You are forcing me to support this but I hate this one, and people are going to troll me if I support this.' As far as the trend is concerned, it's over. I think people are realising that music needs love and finding a song for the movie, rather than taking the fast food route."

Well, we can't say we disagree!

When asked why he has been MIA from the Hindi film scene, Rahman said that he's been busy with other things. "I was concentrating on my movie, 99 Songs, which is yet to release and Dil Bechara, which is supposed to come out. I was also doing Tamil movies. My time was divided between my productions, building a studio, and spending time with my kids and nurturing them into musicians,' he explained.

On the professional front, AR Rahman is currently busy with an Aanand L Rai movie and two other film projects that will be announced soon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates