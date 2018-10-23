AR Rahman on #MeToo: Some of the names have shocked me

bollywood

AR also underscored that "we should be careful in creating a new internet justice system, in case it's misused."

A R Rahman

Music maestro AR Rahman has joined the long list of celebrities to lend his support to the ongoing #MeToo movement in India. Commending the victims who have shared their alleged sexual harassment ordeals, the 51-year-old said he would love to see "our industry become cleaner and respectful of women."

He took to Twitter to share his views. "Been observing the #metoo movement. Some of the names have shocked me... both the victims and their perpetrators. I would love to see our industry become cleaner and respectful of women. More power to all the victims coming forward!!," read the statement.

However, the Oscar-winning composer also underscored that "we should be careful in creating a new internet justice system, in case it's misused."

The #MeToo movement, which began in Hollywood a year ago, took flight in India after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of allegedly harassing her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleassss'. The campaign is now gaining momentum with allegations being levelled against prominent personalities.

Over the last month, women have leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Chetan Bhagat, Sajid Khan, and Varun Grover, among others.

Also Read: #MeToo: Tanushree Dutta takes on Rakhi Sawant

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever