AR Rahman pays tribute to music composer Wajid Khan, says Gone too soon
Taking on Instagram, the 53-year-old singer and music producer posted a picture that featured him with the musical duo -- Sajid and Wajid. In the picture, Rahman is seen seated next to Sajid and Wajid on the sets of a singing reality TV show.
Music Maestro AR Rahman on Monday paid tribute to music composer Wajid Khan by sharing a monochromatic throwback picture with the late music artist and his brother Sajid Khan.
Taking on Instagram, the 53-year-old singer and music producer posted a picture that featured him with the musical duo -- Sajid and Wajid. In the picture, Rahman is seen seated next to Sajid and Wajid on the sets of a singing reality TV show.
Gone too soon ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¥#RIPWajidKhan #innalillahiwainnaialihirajioon pic.twitter.com/BBWE4aO0jU— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) June 1, 2020
The Oscar-winning music composer captioned the photo, "Gone too soon #RIPWajidKhan #innaillahiwainnaialihirajioon."
Wajid Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 42 on Monday.The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai' recently.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe