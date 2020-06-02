AR Rahman pays tribute to music composer Wajid Khan, says Gone too soon

Music Maestro AR Rahman on Monday paid tribute to music composer Wajid Khan by sharing a monochromatic throwback picture with the late music artist and his brother Sajid Khan.

Taking on Instagram, the 53-year-old singer and music producer posted a picture that featured him with the musical duo -- Sajid and Wajid. In the picture, Rahman is seen seated next to Sajid and Wajid on the sets of a singing reality TV show.

The Oscar-winning music composer captioned the photo, "Gone too soon #RIPWajidKhan #innaillahiwainnaialihirajioon."

Wajid Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 42 on Monday.The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai' recently.

