AR Rahman shares Hockey World Cup anthem pic with Shah Rukh Khan

AR Rahman released the hook (dance) step for the official song of the Hockey Mens World Cup. He will perform at the opening ceremony on November 27

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released the Odisha Hockey Mens World Cup anthem in the presence of music director AR Rahman, who has composed the music for it. The lyrics for the anthem 'Jai Hind, Jai India' have been penned by well known lyricist Gulzar. Rahman released the hook (dance) step for the official song. He will perform at the opening ceremony on November 27. "Naveen_Odisha Ji Just released the #WorldCupHockey 2018 anthem," Rahman tweeted.

The internationally famed music director and singer took to the twitter to share the teaser video that features SRK and him. Here it is! The Hook Step Challenge by @iamsrk & me! Get swanky, wear a smile, turn on your camera, face the light & post your entry on my Facebook. The best ones join us at the #HWCOpeningCeremony on 27th Nov!, Rahman tweeted.

