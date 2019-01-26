AR Rahman, the magic recipe

music

Gulzar, who penned the lyrics of the song Jai Ho, heaped praise on AR Rahman

AR Rahman

With 2019 marking the 10th year since AR Rahman's work Jai Ho earned him, and India, a nod at the Academy Awards, Gulzar, who penned the lyrics of the song, couldn't help but heap praise on the musician.



Gulzar

"It was because of A R Rahman [that] the song won the award. Although Sukhwinder Singh [singer] also contributed in making the song a hit by putting a lot of energy into it. Overall, I would say we all agree that it was because of the music maestro AR Rahman that the song won the coveted prize," he said.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman is making his TV debut with The Voice India, and he is keen to see over-the-top antics associated with reality shows. He had been avoiding reality shows for decades. So when prompted what made him change his mind, he said, "I was away from it all as I was busy with my music. I had to juggle between my commitments in Hollywood, Hindi and Tamil cinema and my own production house. Plus, I am working on my own film. So, I never had the time to take up a reality show. It is only now that I have a breather. [I agreed to it as] I liked the role I was visualised in. I don't have to be a butcher chucking contestants out, or selecting them; I am only a mentor at the end of the day."

