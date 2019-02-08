A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija trolled for wearing a niqab at an event; Here's her fitting reply

bollywood

A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija said, "Any human being has a choice to wear or do what he/she wants and that's what I've been doing. Hence, kindly don't make your own judgements without understanding the exact situation."

Khatija Rahman with father A.R. Rahman at 10 years of "Slumdog Millionaire" celebratory event (Pic/Khatija Rahman's Facebook Account)

Oscar-winning Indian music composer A.R. Rahman, who was trolled on social media as his daughter Khatija wore a niqab at an event in Mumbai, defended her "freedom to choose". Rahman received flak on social media after a celebratory for 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire, which had won him Academy Awards.

His daughter had shared the stage with him during the event. Khatija wore a black saree and her face was covered in a niqab with only her eyes visible. Photographs from the event led a section of social media users to raise questions.

Rahman on Wednesday took to Twitter to shut the trollers with another photograph, which featured Khatija, his other daughter Raheema, wife Sairaa and Nita Ambani - from the event.

"The precious ladies of my family Khatija, Raheema and Sairaa with Nita Ambaniji. Freedom to choose," wrote Rahman in a subtle yet strong response to trollers.

The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose pic.twitter.com/H2DZePYOtA — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2019

Khatija too spoke her mind on Facebook. She wrote, "The recent conversation of myself on stage with my dad has been doing the rounds. Although, I didn't expect such an overwhelming response. However, there were certain comments which said that this attire is being forced by my dad and that he has double standards. I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour. I'm a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life. Any human being has a choice to wear or do what he/she wants and that's what I've been doing. Hence, kindly don't make your own judgements without understanding the exact situation."

