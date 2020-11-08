AR Rahman's daughter Khatija: The most we saw him was during lockdown

Khatija Rahman's powerful vocals in Farishton are immediately arresting. A brainchild of father AR Rahman, the track is her prayer for a world that's more merciful, both to the environment, and the human race. But when we ask the youngster what her biggest take-away from the experience was, she speaks enthusiastically of the animation sessions that formed the crux of the video, and watching an orchestra in action and singing along as they played. As for working with her legendary father on the track, Khatija, 24, admits they "agreed, disagreed and eventually found common ground".

"My dad composed the scratch of this song and wanted me to sing it. We felt it resonates with what's happening today [around the world]. The song's arrangement, and composition was entirely done by dad," says the singer. Barely a teenager when her father won the Oscar award, Khatija recalls him being "busy" for a major part of her childhood. The lockdown, she suggest, has offered the family sufficient time to bond. "This is the most amount of time that we've seen him at home. He's been working [during the lockdown], but he has also spent a fair amount time with the family. We would often dine together." As a music teacher, she describes him as one who is patient, yet strict. "Even then, he has been supportive, and often breaks down [subjects] for me to comprehend."



A still from Farishton. pics/Instagram

