A.R. Rahman's film 99 Songs to release on June 21

bollywood

Grammy and Oscar-winning musician A.R. Rahman on Thursday announced that his ambitious production 99 Songs will release on June 21 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Adding yet another feather to his already decked up hat, music maestro AR Rahman is now set to debut as a film producer with a love story titled 99 songs. The Indian music director made the special announcement on his Twitter handle.

"I am very excited to announce the release of my first film as a producer and writer, 99 'songs', a young passionate love story, with as its soul. My production company, YM movies, is thrilled to have Jio Studios as a partner on this really special venture, " he wrote.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 21st June 2019. 2019 is turning out as a special year for the music director. Apart from entering the film industry, Rahman has also teamed up with Marvel India to create a Hindi anthem for the upcoming 'Avengers: Endgame'

According to media reports, the highly anticipated song will feature vocals from Arjun Chandy, Nakul Abyankar, M C Heam, Suryansh, Hiral Viradia, Lavita Lobo and Deepthi Suresh among others

