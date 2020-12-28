AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passes away in Chennai

Kareema Begum, the mother of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, passed away in the city due to age-related ailments. Mourning her demise, Rahman, posted a photo of her on his verified Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

Commenting on his tweet, celebrities from the world of music and cinema expressed condolences.

"Your heart is broken, I know. But your mother left you with an inner strength , an inner resilience and belief .. that I have seen and admired for long. Stay strong, my friend," commented director Shekhar Kapur.

"Dear Sir.. deeply saddened by your loss.. may god give you strength. Remembering Amma's wonderful and gentle soul. She will forever remain in our hearts," tweeted singer Harshdeep Kaur.

"Deeply saddened by this news Rahman sir. She was one of the most gentle affectionate person I have met. Praying for her departed soul," expressed singer Shreya Ghoshal.

"Sending you love and strength @arrahman sir," shared actress Aahana Kumra.

Kareema Begum was the wife of noted Malayalam music composer Rajagopala Kulashekharan aka RK Shekhar, who passed away in 1976. She is survived by her son Rahman and daughters AR Reihana, Ishrath Qadri and Fathima Shekhar.

