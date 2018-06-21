A.R. Rahman's song 'Ruby Ruby' for 'Sanju' out

The film's director Rajkummar Hirani shared the link of the track on his official Twitter account on Wednesday

A.R. Rahman

Oscar-winning musician A.R. Rahman's track "Ruby Ruby" for Sanjay Dutt's upcoming biopic Sanju is out with a zingy twist. The film's director Rajkummar Hirani shared the link of the track on his official Twitter account on Wednesday. "And here is the song composed by A.R. Rahman and written by Irshad Kamil for 'Sanju' song 'Ruby Ruby'," Hirani tweeted along with a poster look of the track where Ranbir, who essays Sanjay in the film, is holding the guitar.

Laced with all the elements of 1980s' music, the track has been sung by Shashwat Singh and Poorvi Koutish. "Sanju" also features Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal among others. The film is set to release on June 29.

