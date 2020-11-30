ARAINNA eyes for more as it completes 1 year in fashion retail

ARAINNA – the brand known for subtle luxury of daily-wear products with a touch of special – is celebrating its 1st anniversary on November 30, 2020. It was exactly a year ago when Isha Arora dreamt of owning a unique venture selling sensible clothing at a reasonable cost. In the past 12 months, brand ARAINNA has built itself into a trusted aide, whom the new-age women, in the age-group of 18-48 years, looks upto.

Speaking on this occasion, Isha Arora, the driving force behind ARAINNA, said, “Completing one year in the dynamic fashion industry is a personal achievement for our brand. We entered the fashion and apparel industry knowing what we were headed into. Our biggest challenge was to create a space in the hearts of our niche customers. And I am really happy to say that we have made some serious inroads in the past one year. However, this journey hasn’t been easy, with the Coronavirus and lockdown hitting us just months into our launch. But we turned adversity into an opportunity and shifted our entire focus to online medium in order to grab the customer’s mind space.”

The mission with which ARAINNA was launched remains the same though – to help solve Indian woman’s biggest daily problem – What to wear today? Whether the occasion is special or mundane, ARAINNA believes the woman should always look special in her clothes. Its collection of top designs, with comfortable fits defines fashion in the most elegant way. Their range of outfits includes tops, dresses, shirts, pants and Kurtas, which are designed to keep the smart, curious, passionate and always-on-the-move woman happy in her second skin! Keeping up with the changing times, the brand also launched textile face masks to counter the COVID-19

Apart from selling offline, ARAINNA launched a robust online presence with its dedicated e-commerce store and also targeted space on multiple e-commerce platforms like Shopify, Amazon India, LBB and Flipkart. Aiding this diversification, the company also heightened its social media presence on Instagram and Facebook to grab even more eyeballs with its memorable dresses and catchy content. Besides, the team is also working with some of the best social media influencers in the online space, to drive home the message that ARAINNA is the brand that is future-ready.

As Isha Arora further says, “With a higher percentage of disposable income, wider reach of social media and increasingly affordable mobile data, Indian women are more and more able to experiment with fashion without the barrier of cost.” She adds, “Online shopping has made it convenient to choose an outfit and with brands like ours, the whole process of owning a fashionable dress has become a lot more comfortable & accessible.”

Now the company is rapidly expanding its retail presence across India with more innovation in its products while maintaining the uniqueness that has come to define ARAINNA in the eyes of its discerning patrons.

Here’s to many more years of satisfying the sartorial needs of the Indian women of today!

