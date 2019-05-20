Arbaaz Khan and Mohanlal on the sets of Big Brother

regional-cinema

After wrapping up the shooting of Dabangg 3, Arbaaz Khan is in Kerala now. He has begun prepping for his Malayalam film debut, Big Brother. The film, directed by Siddique, stars South icon Mohanlal. Arbaaz Khan will be seen as an enforcement officer in the drama, which kicks off next month.

Recently, Mohanlal took to Instagram to share a photo with the team. "It's a pleasure to welcome Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz to be a part of my upcoming movie Big Brother, directed by Siddique (sic)," he wrote.

For the unversed, Siddique earlier directed the Salman Khan's Bodyguard (2011).

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan is getting himself familiarised with Malayalam. Khan also made his digital debut recently with a chat show Pinch, and the Zee5 web series, Poison. He reasons that the move of Bollywood stars joining the digital bandwagon, was a long time coming since the platform is only set to grow in the near future.

Poison, also starring Ria Sen, sees him essay the role of a drug-lord from Goa. "Initially, I was offered another role in the show. However, that did not work out. The makers then narrated the character of Antonio Varghese, and I thought I could pull it off. For me, screen time does not matter; the character does," said Arbaaz.

Son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, Arbaaz, made his acting debut with Abbas-Mustan's Daraar opposite Juhi Chawla. Over the years, the actor has had his share of hits and misses. Some of his blockbusters include Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother, both with Salman, and multi-starrers such as Qayamat: City Under Threat, Hulchul and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

