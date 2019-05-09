Arbaaz Khan to make his Malayalam film debut with Mohanlal-starrer Big Brother

regional-cinema

Arbaaz Khan is expected to join Mohanlal after wrapping up the shooting of his production, Dabangg 3

Arbaaz Khan and Mohanlal

Arbaaz Khan will make his Malayalam film debut in Siddique's Big Brother, which stars South icon Mohanlal. Siddique, who remade his Malayalam film Bodyguard (2010) in Hindi with Salman Khan, felt Arbaaz fitted the role in the drama.

Arbaaz is expected to join Mohanlal after wrapping up the shooting of his production, Dabangg 3. Meanwhile, Arbaaz is getting himself familiarised with Malayalam. Arbaaz also made his digital debut recently with a chat show Pinch, and the Zee5 web series, Poison. Talking about his digital avatars to mid-day he said, "People found a different Arbaaz Khan on Pinch. It added dimensions to my personality, which was necessary. So far, I have mostly done no-nonsense roles, and that is how people perceived me. But, with this show, viewers saw an affable and humorous side to me."

Arbaaz Khan said he was equally optimistic about the Riya Sen-starrer Poison, which sees him essay the role of a drug-lord from Goa. "Initially, I was offered another role in the show. However, that did not work out. The makers then narrated the character of Antonio Varghese, and I thought I could pull it off. For me, screen time does not matter; the character does. Read the full interview"

Son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, Arbaaz, made his acting debut with Abbas-Mustan's Daraar opposite Juhi Chawla. Over the years, the actor has had his share of hits and misses. Some of his blockbusters include Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother, both with Salman, and multi-starrers such as Qayamat: City Under Threat, Hulchul and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

Also read: On Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Sunny Leone gets candid about her past

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Top entertainment stories of the day