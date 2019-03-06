Arbaaz Khan: Trolling must be dealt with

bollywood

Arbaaz Khan to prod industry friends about being criticised on social media, discuss matters that bother them, on a chat show titled Pinch

Arbaaz Khan

Following in the footsteps of Neha Dhupia, Arbaaz Khan is set to try his hand at hosting duties, probing industry friends on matters that make them bitter. Digital content channel Qu Play has roped in the producer-actor for a series titled Pinch, where celebrities will talk about dealing with social media trolls, and discuss subjects they're seldom willing to.

Khan tells mid-day, "There's a certain amount of negativity attached with social media, which needs to be dealt with. We ask celebrities how they cope with it. It's a light-hearted and informative shows that highlights the responsibilities attached to being on such platforms."



Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor

Asserting that social engagement is a norm that is unlikely to lose importance, Khan says users must be aware of their actions. "That's why we've called the show Pinch, where we ask stars about matters that hurt them, and their take on negative [feedback]. When people in power talk about the importance of being sensitive, the message reaches out to a larger audience."

Controversies surrounding his guests will be dealt with on his show, Khan promises, but is quick to add that he will refrain from making them uncomfortable. "We are not an investigative show. I will ask them anything, but if they don't wish to talk about something, it is fine."

An interesting set of celebrities have already worked on the offering, set to air on March 12. While Karan Johar discussed homophobia, Sonakshi Sinha stated she would reject a marriage proposal with a slap. Kareena Kapoor Khan called her popular toddler Taimur the biggest Khan, while Kapil Sharma answered the million-dollar question - why he chose to tweet to the PM of India.

Finding himself missing from the 10-episode first season, brother Salman had asked him why he refused to approach him. "This time, I wanted to do it myself," he says, adding, "If we have another season, he may come."

