Arbaaz Khan's chat show to have Kareena Kapoor Khan as his first guest

Arbaaz Khan's digital chat show, titled Pinch, will go on air on March 12. His show will have Kareena Kapoor Khan as the first guest

Arbaaz Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Arbaaz Khan is all set to foray into the digital world with its chat show, titled Pinch. The unique concept will witness Arbaaz Khan talking to Bollywood stars and discussing their social media interactions. This season of Pinch by Arbaaz Khan has 10 episodes of approximately 20 minutes each and will be streamed online once a week on QuPlay's YouTube channel. The show is written and directed by Abbiy Obheroii.

Now the makers have announced the release date of the show and have also revealed the guest whose episode will be aired first. The official Twitter handle of QuPlay has announced that the show hosted by Arbaaz Khan is all set to go on air on March 12, 2019, at 1 pm. It will have Kareena Kapoor Khan as the first guest on the show.

At the launch of this show, Arbaaz also spoke about the perks of being on social media. Talking about it, he said, "There are many positive sides to social media. In fact, social media is very much there in today's day and age and we cannot live without it anymore."

Interestingly, Kareena is Arbaaz's former wife Malaika Arora's best friend but shares a good rapport with both families. Other than Kareena, celebrities expected on the chat show are Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone to name a few.

