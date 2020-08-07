Archana Puran Singh confessed how she eloped to marry Parmeet Sethi

The Kapil Sharma show has already started shooting for the new episodes. The first guest to appear on the show was none other than Sonu Sood. Now, the cast has shot for a new episode, which will see the comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda's wives - Kashmeera Shah and Priyanka Sharda. It seems like a special episode where the better-halves are joining their partners on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Archana Puran Singh, who is one of the guest of the show, walked into the TKSS with husband Parmeet Singh. The popular actress, in a conversation, revealed how the duo decided to have a runaway wedding.

When asked about the details, Parmeet shared, "At midnight, when we finally found a pandit, he asked us if we were eloping and whether the girl was baalig (of legal age), to which I replied 'Mere se zyada baalig hai ladki (She is more adult than I am)."

Parmeet also confessed how the duo came up with the idea of eloping together. "She created such a situation that I had no other option left."

