Archana Puran Singh reacts to replacing Sidhu in The Kapil Sharma Show

television

Archana Puran Singh has said that she has not yet been officially approached by the channel for a permanent spot

Reacting to the reports of her replacing cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Archana Puran Singh said while she shot two episodes in the past, she has not yet been officially approached by the channel for a permanent spot.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the actor said she shot the two episodes February 9 and 13 but she was told they were temporary replacements as Sidhu was busy. She said that if approached, she will think about the issue. One of the two episodes that Archana shot will feature Daler Mehandi, Hansraj Hans and Mika Singh. The other one will feature Sushant Singh Rajpoot, Bhumi Pednekar as guests. Both are yet to be telecast.

According to a reliable source, Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show after his controversial comments on the Pulwama terror attack. On Friday, Sidhu said during a media interaction: "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation, and can you blame an individual? It is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished".

His comments drew flak from various quarters.

