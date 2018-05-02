Archdiocese of Bombay holds a peace gathering at St Michael Church for survivors of rape and abuse

Six such gatherings were held at churches across the city, in an initiative spearheaded by the Archdiocese's women's commission

The Archdiocese of Bombay holds a peace gathering at St Michael Church, Mahim, to express solidarity with survivors of rape and abuse on Tuesday evening. Six such gatherings were held at churches across the city, in an initiative spearheaded by the Archdiocese's women's commission. The hour-long meet commenced with a prayer, followed by talks about sexual abuse and signing a memorandum to be submitted to the government. Text/Gaurav Sarkar; Pic/Satej Shinde

