Archdiocese of Bombay ordains six new priests

The Archbishop of Bombay, Cardinal Oswald Gracias, ordained six new priests this week at a ceremony held at the Goregaon seminary. Among the newly-turned priests are Father Cedric Rosario, Father Clifton Mendonca, Father Frankie Crasto, Father Godfrey Malu, Father Jospeh David and Father Kelvin Santis. The ordination had been delayed due to the prevailing Coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Speaking with Sunday mid-day, newly ordained priest Fr Clifton Mendonca, 30, said: "Usually, it takes about eight years for a seminarian to become a priest. In my case, and those of my batchmates, it took eight years and eight months. There was no change in the process as such. I continued to minster as a deacon, being permitted to assist the priest and assist at the Eucharist, in the parish appointed to me."

Father Mendonca explained that the lockdown was announced just a week before his batch’s original ordination date (March 28). "Our classes and exams were already completed by this time," he said. "My batchmates and I continued ministry in our home parishes or diaconate parishes. We would meet on Zoom every week, just to share our experiences. Hence, the procedure was to simply wait till a suitable time presented itself to have the ordination service."

Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, said, "We had to be respectful of the government rules during the lockdown. The biggest challenge was keeping the batch motivated and assure them. Everyone looks forward to the day of ordination, it is supposed to be a joyous day."