Archer is no pain for tim Paine and Co

Oz skipper plays down England pacer Jofra's threat ahead of today's third Test; says Australians have been brought up facing bowlers of his pace

England pacer Jofra Archer bowls in the nets at Headingley yesterday. Pic/AFP

Leeds: Australia captain Tim Paine says the tourists will not be intimidated by England fast bowler Jofra Archer and has backed misfiring batsman David Warner to hit form in the third Ashes Test at Headingley. Paine was full of praise for Archer, whose raw pace electrified the drawn second Test as he took five wickets and peppered the Australians with bouncers, leaving Steven Smith with concussion that has ruled him out of the match in Leeds.

But Paine said Australia's batsmen were used to facing pace and had a few useful speedsters of their own. "It's fantastic to see a young cricketer with so much talent come onto the scene and it was a bit of a buzz to face him at Lord's," Paine wrote in a column for the Australian newspaper. "He's fast for sure, but in Australia we've been brought up facing guys of his pace. "Every time we have a net [session] we have Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson coming at us like we are the opposition."



Tim Paine

Paine said Smith's replacement Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 59 when he came on as Test cricket's inaugural concussion substitute, showed the depth of Australia's squad. He was unconcerned about Warner's lack of form, which has seen the left-hander score only 18 runs in four innings. "Warner hasn't hit his straps yet and I notice people getting a bit trigger happy on that subject, but I am not worried," he wrote. "He is a match winner... he is also the most mentally tough cricketer I know. He is due a score and that is a dividend I am looking forward to."

England opener Roy passes concussion test

England batsman Jason Roy has passed a concussion test after being hit in the nets ahead of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley. The opener was struck by a throw-down from ex-England international Marcus Trescothick, working with the team in a temporary coaching capacity, during practice on Tuesday. Roy was assessed after taking the blow and was able to continue batting. But he also required a follow-up check on the eve of the match yesterday to determine any delayed symptoms. Roy will be assessed again before the third Test starts today. Meanwhile Ollie Pope has been placed on standby.

