Archery World Cup: Indian archers disappoint
Jagdish Choudhary and Preeti were 1-1 in the opening set but they failed to capitalise and went down to the American pair of Brady Ellison and Erin Mickelberry 2-6 in the recurve section
India returned empty-handed from the Archery World Cup Stage II here after the country's recurve and compound mixed pair teams crashed out in the second round, here Friday.
Jagdish Choudhary and Preeti were 1-1 in the opening set but they failed to capitalise and went down to the American pair of Brady Ellison and Erin Mickelberry 2-6 in the recurve section.
Later, the compound mixed duo of Praveen Kumar and Parveena, who got a bye in the first round, lost 151-155 to their lower-ranked opponents from Malaysia, thus ending their campaign without a medal.
The Indians already exited from the individual and team events of both the recurve and compound categories on Thursday. The Archery Association of India fielded a second string side for the second stage of the World Cup and they were further handicapped by the absence of any coach in compound section due to internal wrangling in the parent body, Archery Association of India (AAI).
Travel issues had prevented India's top team from attending the season-opener World Cup in Medellin and it was expected that they would be sent for Shanghai. But AAI stuck to their original plan of sending the reserves for Shanghai.
Top Sports Galleries
- These photos of Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra will give you marriage goals!
- Sakshi Dhoni, Saachi Marwah, Ritika Sajdeh have fun during IPL
- Manish Pandey: This IPL wonder-boy combines good looks with talent
- Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett share a sizzling chemistry!
- See photos: Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka share great chemistry
- These photos of MS Dhoni with his daughter Ziva will melt your heart!
- Mumbai cricketer Siddhesh Lad loves surfing on the beach
- Krunal Pandya takes time out between IPL to spend time with wife Pankhuri
- Cricketer Murugan Ashwin: The cultured family man
- Mumbai Indians' Rahul Chahar is a lover boy off-the-field
Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sakshi Dhoni, Saachi Marwah, Ritika Sajdeh Have During IPL 2019