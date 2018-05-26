Archery World Cup: Silver, bronze for India

India's women compound team of Jyothi Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Divya Dhayal lost to their Chinese Taipei rivals by three points to settle for a silver



India opened its account with a silver and a bronze medal in the compound section of the ongoing second stage of the archery World Cup Stage II here yesterday.

India's women compound team of Jyothi Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Divya Dhayal lost to their Chinese Taipei rivals by three points to settle for a silver. Abhisek Verma and Jyothi prevailed over Belgian duo of Reginald Kools and Sarah Prieels 158-155 in the bronze play-off tie.

