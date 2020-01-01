Archie is the highlight of Prince Harry's year-end Instagram video

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

London:

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had an eventful 2019. They had showcased the major events they were a part of in a year-end video posted on their official Instagram account. But the highlight of the video was their son Archie, who was born in May last year.

One of the pictures used in the video featured Harry, who wore a blue beanie and an olive green coat as he smiled while holding his son in his arms. Archie, on the other hand, was wrapped in a warm grey beanie, a thick brown coat with matching brown boots.

The photo seemed to have been taken while the family was spending time on Vancouver Island in Canada with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland while the rest of the family celebrated the Christmas holiday in Sandringham,ANI quoted Fox News.

In the post, The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex wished their followers a “very Happy New Year,” and thanked them for their continued support. The caption further We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness." They also thanked British band Coldplay and frontman Chris Martin for allowing them to use their song in the video.

The video, that received 2,441, 216 views on Instagram, saw many comments where users conveyed their wishes to the royal couple and gushing over Archie.

(With inputs from ANI)

