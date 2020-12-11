Architect moves Bombay HC over 'de facto' use of Aarogya Setu app at passport office

An architect has moved the Bombay High Court, challenging the “de facto” use of the Aarogya Setu app insisted upon by officials of the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Mumbai.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the petitioner, Tanya Mahajan, said she was denied entry by the passport office in Malad for refusing to install the app despite it being voluntary in nature and the same went against her right to privacy. She sought entry into the passport office without the app installed in her cellphone.

A division bench, while hearing the writ plea filed by Mahajan, sought response from the regional passport office before the next hearing on January 7, 2021.

