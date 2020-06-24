Arctic Circle records its hottest day ever

Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizable wildfires. Pic/Twitter@tonyveco

The Arctic Circle last weekend recorded the region’s hottest day ever, with Siberian town Verkhoyansk recording 38 degrees Celsius, or 100 degrees Fahrenheit, on Saturday, amid a heat wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.

The average daily temperature in Verkhoyansk in June is recorded at 20 degrees Celsius, which means the Saturday’s temperature was 18 degrees Celsius higher than the month’s average. According to a BBC report, the record-high temperature has not been verified by the experts yet.

Verkhoyansk is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 4,660 km northeast of Moscow. The town of about 1,300 residents is recognised by the Guinness World Records for the most extreme temperature range, with a low of minus-68 degrees C (minus-90 F) and a previous high of 37.2 C (98.96 F..) Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizable wildfires.

In the Sakha Republic, more than 275,000 hectares (680,000 acres) are burning, according to Avialesokhrana, the government agency that monitors forest fires.

