Are Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana the new BFFs in B'Town?

Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana, along with their better halves, Twinkle Khanna and Tahira Kashyap, are the latest B-Town pals. Though Kumar and Khurrana have not collaborated for a film, they have been bonding big time lately. They are also board game buddies. Twinkle posted a picture of one of their game sessions, which Khurrana and his wife were part of. Last week, Twinkle attended Tahira's birthday bash as well. This is a new friendship alert in Bollywood.

And taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture with the entire gang in one frame and wrote- The only way to get through monotonous Monday is to look back at the weekend. Here is our Games Night where the winners are all bunched up right at the front and the losers are relegated to taking a backseat in more ways than one :).

Take a look right here:

Coming back to Khurrana and Kumar, they both have given back-to-back blockbusters and are currently two of the most bankable stars in the business. Khurrana has given seven hits in a row in the last three years, whereas Kumar rests on 12 since 2016. And just imagine what would happen if they both team up for a film. 300 crores, anyone?

